Bryce Young Spikes Tablet During Scoreless First Half vs. Jaguars
By Liam McKeone
The Carolina Panthers have struggled immensely to do much of anything on offense all season and it was more of the same in Week 17. Bryce Young and the rest of the unit couldn't get anything going in the first half of their contest against the C.J. Beathard-led Jacksonville Jaguars, scoring exactly zero points. It all finally got to Young and the CBS cameras caught the No. 1 overall pick spiking a tablet hard into the ground on the sideline.
The offense had just come off the field after going three-and-out thanks to a 10-yard sack taken by Young on third-and-8. He sat down with his coaches, looked at what he missed on film, then threw the tablet on the ground with the sort of force Bill Belichick would've been proud of.
Hard to blame the kid. The Panthers' offensive line is among the worst in the league and while the young quarterback doesn't do them any favors it's hard for him to make something happen when defenders are living in the backfield. It was his second drive-ending 10-yard sack of the game.
His outward display of unhappiness did not inspire better play. On the following drive Carolina went three-and-out, again. Thanks to a massive loss on third down via sack, again.
It's been tough sledding for Young in his rookie season but, thankfully for us all, it's almost over.