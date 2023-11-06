Bryce Young Is a Pick-Six Machine
Bryce Young is not having a good time. The Carolina Panthers quarterback was really struggling on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, making some awful decisions that led to points for his opponents. He actually threw two pick-sixes to the same player.
The first interception came on an awful, late throw just before the half. The Panthers had first-and-10 from their own 49-yard line, when Young dropped back and threw a ball to his receiver late. Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II jumped the route and cruised 49 yards for a touchdown.
Moore struck again early in the fourth quarter. As Carolina had a second-and-8 from Indianapolis' 34-yard line, Young attempted to throw a screen to his running back, but tossed it off his back foot. Not a great idea. The ball floated and Moore took advantage, picking it off and going 66 yards in the other direction for another touchdown.
Here's another look:
Young threw a third interception a few minutes later to all but seal the game for the Colts.
The Colts ultimately won the game 27-13.
The Panthers took Young with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and he has had a really rough season.