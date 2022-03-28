Roundup: The Oscars Were Absolutely Wild; Lily James Stunned on the Red Carpet; Final Four Is Set
The Oscars were absolutely nuts ... Full list of Oscar winners ... Lily James turned heads on the red carpet ... Phil Collins played his final show ... Brooklyn Beckham, 23, is marrying the actress daughter of a billionaire ... ... How did they make that shadow in The Power of the Dog ... Cop runs over a dirtbike on an Albany city street ... Male birth control pill ... Everyone is shocked that Joe Biden said Putin should not remain in power ... Montana man attacked by grizzly bear ... Antony Blinken met with Israel, Arab partners ... U.S. not seeking regime change in Russia ... Second black box found from China Eastern plane crash ... Aaron Judge hit a massive home run ... Max Verstappen won a thrilling Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ... Kansas topped Miami to head to the Final Four ... North Carolina reached the Final Four by stopping Saint Peter's miracle run ...
RIP Taylor Hawkins.