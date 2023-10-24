Roundup: Olivia Culpo Wants a Family With Christian McCaffrey; Rangers Head to World Series; NLCS Goes to Game 7
Two more hostages released by Hamas ... Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to foreign agent charge ... Georgetown coach Tasha Butts died at 41 ... Nasdaq snapped its four day losing streak on Monday ... UAW targets Ram trucks in latest escalation of strike ... Malaria is making a comeback ... Chevron and Exxon have kicked off an oil land grab ... Olivia Culpo wants to start a family with Christian McCaffrey soon ... Next "Mission: Impossible" movie delayed until 2025 ... Tyler Perry has inked a new Netflix deal ... Michigan spying staffer bought tickets at 11 Big Ten schools ... Draymond Green will miss the season opener ... Diamondbacks force Game 7 in the NLCS ... Bill Belichick quietly signed a big extension with the Patriots ... Kevin Sumlin arrested for DUI ... Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks agree to three-year, max extension ... Justyn Ross charged with a felony ... The Rangers won the ALCS, head to World Series ... Taylor Swift can stay, according to Andy Reid ...
Highlights from Game 7 of the ALCS.
Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic discussed the intensity of Nirvana's rise to fame.
Rob McElhenney is celebrating Ryan Reynolds' birthday.
The trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge is out.
Marcus Freeman called out his son's flag football coach during a press conference.
This is quite a look.
Nirvana -- "All Apologies" (live, MTV Unplugged)