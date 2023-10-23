Andy Reid Says Taylor Swift Can Stay, But He Doesn't Have a Choice
The Kansas City Chiefs won again on Sunday, beating their division rivals, the mighty Los Angeles Chargers, 31-17. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were unstoppable with the tight end catching 12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. And they did it in front of Taylor Swift who sat next to Mahomes' wife Brittany and spent most of the afternoon high-fiving. After the game Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "Kelce keeps getting better with time. Taylor can stay around as long as she wants."
And why wouldn't Reid want Swift to stay? The Chiefs are now 5-0 with Swift in attendance this season. As the sample size continues to grow, you have to wonder if Swift is the key in the Chiefs finally reaching the next level.
Coming into this season all they'd done was win the Super Bowl in February. It was only their second title in four seasons. They'd only made it to the AFC Championship Game in the previous five seasons. Now that they have a new #1 fan, they can finally fulfill their destiny as a dynasty.
Maybe the wildest part of all this is the NFL's role in the relationship. They've happily watched ratings increase as Swift started attending games. Swifties have become so football-hungry that last week's Eagles - Jets game was the most watched of the season and she wasn't even there.
And if you have any doubts that the NFL is orchestrating this entire thing, consider the fact that the Chiefs' bye week coincides with the start of the international Eras Tour. When Swift kicks off (👀 ) the tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 9th, Kelce will reportedly be there to take in all three shows that weekend. Keep in mind these dates were announced in June, months before Swift and Kelce started dating. And the NFL schedule was released a month earlier in May.
Swift also wraps up the first leg of her international tour in Brazil on November 26th, the same day the Chiefs play the Raiders. Which means she'll be home and rested up just in time for another nationally televised Chiefs game when they visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football on December 3rd. There are already stories about Swift meeting Simone Biles at that game.
There are clearly forces at play here that you or I or Andy Reid cannot fathom. So while we can joke about it, there's clearly nothing any of us can do. Taylor Swift's Chiefs Era has begun and there are no signs of it stopping anytime soon.