Odell Beckham Jr. Confused as to Why He Was Charged With Assault And Myles Garrett Was Not
By Liam McKeone | May 18 2020
Thanks in part to a complete lack of anything else to do (but mostly due to the sheer star power of Michael Jordan) everyone you know was watching The Last Dance every week until it concluded on Sunday night. The final episode of the documentary featured the epic last battle between the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals, which was not a surprise, What was also not quite surprising but a bit unexpected was the spotlight shone on the extracurricular activities between Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone during those last games.
Because Jordan's greatness is certainly not limited to basketball on its own, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was watching and decided to poke fun at teammate Odell Beckham Jr. over the butt-slapping between Malone and Rodman. For those who may have forgotten in the whirlwind that has been the months since the College Football National Championship Game, OBJ got into a fair amount of trouble for giving a police officer a slap on the gluteus maximus in LSU's locker room after they won the title.
Garrett apparently forgot one of Elvis Presley's golden rules, namely cleaning up your own backyard before speaking on the state of others'. Beckham reminded his teammate which of the two really should have been charged with assault. For those who have experienced a complete memory blackout of anything that happened before the month of March (understandable), Garrett was suspended and fined for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Myles Rudolph on his head with his own helmet.
Pretty understandable on OBJ's part. He definitely shouldn't have touched a cop, but he also definitely shouldn't have had a warrant issued for his arrest on the charge of simple battery. Garrett, on the other hand... Well, if you ask a Steelers fan, he should be in jail. Otherwise, what he did was pretty bad, but an actual legal charge is above and beyond the call of duty.
Anywho, just another fun moment The Last Dance gave us.