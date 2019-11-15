VIDEO: Myles Garrett Swings Helmet at Mason Rudolph During Brawl at End of Browns, Steelers Game By Ryan Phillips | Nov 15 2019

Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph sparked a huge brawl at the end of the Thursday night game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. It was an ugly scene where a number of players were throwing punches and taking cheap shots.

The brawl was sparked on one of the last plays of the game, Garrett took Rudolph down to the turf after the young quarterback released a pass. Rudolph took exception to the hit and pawed at Garrett's helmet and appeared to be trying to rip it off. Garrett responded by lifting Rudolph off the ground by his helmet, ripping the it off and swinging it at him.

Check this out:

Do this anywhere other than a football field and you end up in jail right? pic.twitter.com/oI7ixiaz1Y — Jon Schaeffer (@jonschaeffer) November 15, 2019

Here are other angles of it:

Suspension coming for this. Guaranteed pic.twitter.com/saURgKlnBs — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 15, 2019

Another view:

"That's one of the worst things I've ever seen on a professional sports field" pic.twitter.com/UdOrcDV7Y0 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 15, 2019

I mean, this is crazy:

That's insane. It's an assault charge waiting to happen.

Garrett is almost certainly facing a lengthy suspension, as is Maurkice Pouncey for punching and kicking Garrett while he was down. Various other players were involved and I'm sure a lot of guys will be hearing from the NFL league office this week.

The Browns won 21-7 but, really, everyone lost after that craziness.