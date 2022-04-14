Roundup: NYC Subway Shooting Suspect Caught; Bill Maher Dismisses Bella Thorne's Anxiety; Derek Carr Gets Extension
NYC subway shooting suspect caught ... Plane, train mask mandate extended ... Woman who glued herself to the court during play-in game was not arrested ... JT Daniels transferring to West Virginia ... Mark Wahlberg spent millions of his own dollars to make "Father Stu" ... U.S. mortgage interest rates top five percent, buyers look to lock in rates ... Urban Meyer eyeing return to Fox Sports ... Mark Meadows removed from NC voter roll amid election fraud investigation ... Cade Cunningham made a strong case to be the Rookie of the Year ... Stocks rallied on Wednesday ... Kristen Stewart to star in "Love Lies Bleeding" ... "Russian Doll" Season 2 review ... Bill Maher rips Bella Thorne for her anxiety ... Legendary BC hockey coach Jerry York announces retirement ... Amazon presents: FreeVee ... Derek Carr gets big extension from Raiders ... Trevor Bauer's administrative leave extended by MLB and union ... Hawks blow out Hornets in play-in game ... Pelicans beat the Spurs, will face the Clippers ...
Viola Davis, inside out [New York Times]
Serena Williams talks mom guilt, her venture capital firm and 'King Richard' sequel [Insider]
Herschel Walker claims to own companies that don’t exist [The Daily Beast]
Why isn’t Vince Staples a superstar? [The Ringer]
CJ McCollum's second act: Leading Zion Williamson and the young New Orleans Pelicans [ESPN]
Keith Hernandez explained how he nearly fell for an email scam during broadcast [The Big Lead]
Vlad Guerrero Jr. blasted three home runs at Yankee Stadium.
A new trailer for Rebel Wilson's latest work.
"The Northman" looks like quite a piece of work.
Jessica Biel in Candy.
Hole -- "Celebrity Skin"