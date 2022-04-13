Urban Meyer Planning on Rejoining Fox Sports
Urban Meyer was terrific as a college football coach and terrific as a college football analyst. He wasn't so great as a professional football coach. So it only makes sense that he would want to return to something he excelled at after a high-profile public failure. Because it would be enormously risky for a university to sign up for his particular brand of sideshow right now, it seems more likely that he'll be in-studio somewhere come the fall.
And based on comments he made on The Tim May Podcast, Meyer is leaning in that direction. It's just a matter of hammering out the details.
“That’s all still in conversation,” Meyer said about the prospect of returning to Fox Sports, where he starred on Big Noon Kickoff.
“I love Fox, I love their team and their guys. There’s nothing that’s been finalized yet, but I plan on going back and doing it. I really enjoyed that. I enjoyed celebrating those who play, celebrating those who coach it – it’s a great game. Not being the kind of ripping people to shreds but just celebrating this incredible game, and most importantly, the players that do this game. I plan on being back in the fall doing something like that.”
Bob Stoops replaced Meyer on Big Noon Kickoff last year and while entertaining, wasn't nearly as big of a draw. In 2022 when all press is good press, the added buzz of Meyer would generate more interest in the show. Give his politics, Meyer could find a place to contribute on the Fox News side as well. Makes all the sense in the world.