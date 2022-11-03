No Sleep for Brooklyn and The Hell of Ratings Talk
The Brooklyn Nets are juggling multiple controversies as Kyrie Irving continues to pass up opportunities to apologize and Ime Udoka has been selected, somewhat perplexingly, as the man to fix this mess. The Big Lead's Kyle Koster and Liam McKeone discuss all the tumult and if there's any hope on the horizon. Then, tonight is the night we'll know for once and for all if baseball is better than football based on how many people watch on television. You can taste the excitement in the air. As well as the sarcasm. What do these ratings-obsessed people think they're accomplishing and why do they want to live their lives like that? Plus, having the bravery to admit that, actually, a World Series no-hitter is pretty cool.