Nikola Jokic: 'This is the Best Day of My F---ing Life'
By Liam McKeone
Nikola Jokic was not at all interested in attending the Denver Nuggets championship parade immediately after he and his teammates clinched the title on Monday night. The man just wanted to go home to his horses in Serbia. But when Thursday rolled around, Jokic was spotted hoisting his daughter onto the fire truck that would take them through downtown Denver, ready to celebrate with everybody.
I guess Michael Malone's energy was infectious because by the time Joker got to a microphone, he was ready to proclaim today the best day of his bleeping life.
It's honestly great seeing Jokic bask in the moment. It was off-putting how little he seemed to care during Game 5 postgame celebrations. I'm not saying we are entitled to athletes' true emotions or that Jokic wasn't acting the way he was "supposed to" but there is a joy in watching others reach the pinnacle of their profession and bask accordingly. Happy Jokic is fun for everybody.
It also helps alleviates my personal fears that he was going to head to Serbia this offseason and just never come back. Still a possibility, but who doesn't want a chance to recreate the best f---ing day of their life?