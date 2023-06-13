Nikola Jokic Left His Finals MVP Trophy on a Table, Bruce Brown Didn't Know What to Do
Nikola Jokic was named NBA Finals MVP after his Denver Nuggets won their first NBA title Monday night. After the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat in Game 5, Jokic appeared happy to have won but kind of overwhelmed by the whole celebration aspect of things. He seemed content but not overly happy. That extended to receiving his MVP trophy, which he just sort of left on the table it was presented from. That left teammate Bruce Brown in an awkward spot.
Jokic set the Finals MVP trophy drown after getting it and picked up his daughter. Then he just kind of... walked away. Brown wound up next to it and he picked it up when the table was taken down. As he was holding he desperately looked for someone else to give it to.
Check this out:
Just such a weird moment.