Nick Sirianni Was Crying During Chris Stapleton's National Anthem
Chris Stapleton performed the Star Spangled Banner at Super Bowl VII. While FOX showed the players they stopped for a close up of Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni who was in tears. Not just like one tear trickling down his cheek because it was so beautiful, but tears literally streaming down his face.
Sirianni, 41, took over the Eagles last season and was clearly caught up in the moment. It's quite a departure from the times we usually see him reacting to something on the sideline.
He spent the first four years of his NFL coaching career in Kansas City under Andy Reid.