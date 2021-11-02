NFL Week 9 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread
Week 9 of the NFL season is here and with it come our regular predictions and picks ATS. Regretfully, this past week was not quite as fruitful as the last; thanks to the Giants keeping it close on MNF, Liam McKeone and Kyle Koster finished Week 8 with a 7-7 record. Their overall record now stands at 57-45. Could be better, for sure, but could be a lot worse.
Anyway. Here are our Week 9 picks ATS (all odds via WynnBet).
NFL Week 9 Predictions
JETS (+10.5) over COLTS
Mike White is everybody's favorite underdog after throwing for 405 yards in his debut. Will the magic continue? Probably not, but the Colts didn't exactly look like the cream of the crop after Carson Wentz's turnover problems reappeared. Indy should get back on track with a win, but a 10-point line is not nearly close enough for the Mike White hive. Colts 24, Jets 17
BENGALS (-2.5) over BROWNS
Cincinnati lost a very winnable game to New York thanks to a poor defensive gameplan. We're betting that won't happen again. The Browns will be playing like their season is on the line but they're just too banged up and heavily reliant on the run game, which is an area the Bengals' defense thrives. At home, Joe Burrow puts on a show. Bengals 31, Browns 21
COWBOYS (-8.5) over BRONCOS
Dak Prescott will probably return this week after his calf injury forced him to miss the SNF affair with the Vikings last night. This is bad news for a Broncos defense that just lost its leader in Von Miller. The Cowboys' defense has proven up to the task and it'll be an easy win for Dallas. Cowboys 30, Broncos 18
TEXANS (+7) over DOLPHINS
Woof. This won't be a fun one to watch. But the Texans have proven they can play up to their competition when said competition is average or below and the Dolphins are certainly that. Miami squeaks out a win to save Brian Flores' job for now, but a seven-point line is awfully generous for a 1-7 team. Dolphins 13, Texans 10
FALCONS (+5.5) over SAINTS
Coming off their most emotional victory of the season, the Saints are going to be drained. The Falcons look horrible and will be without Calvin Ridley for the foreseeable future, but this feels like the type of game New Orleans struggles in as they deal with the transition from Jameis Winston to Trevor Siemian. Or maybe Taysom Hill. Either way, New Orleans defends their home turf but it'll be ugly. Saints 20, Falcons 17
RAIDERS (-3) over GIANTS
Las Vegas will be raring to go coming off a bye week, while the Giants remain the below-average team we thought they were heading into the season. New York did keep it close against Kansas City on Monday Night Football, but a three-point line is a little too small for our liking. Raiders 27, Giants 14
PANTHERS (+3.5) over PATRIOTS
Both of these teams got a much-needed win last week in very different fashions. But we here at The Big Lead believe in revenge games and Stephon Gilmore is going to make Mac Jones' life very difficult this week. And if he doesn't, it'll be Brian Burns instead flying off the edge all day. If the Panthers can stop New England's ground game, it'll be a nail-biter. Patriots 23, Panthers 20
NFL Predictions Week 9
JAGUARS (+14) over BILLS
Urban Meyer simply cannot be having a good time getting his head bashed in week after week after week. Someone so used to winning surely underestimated how much a drag it is to lose with such regularity. Shorter: 1-16 sounds a lot different in theory than it does in real life. Sooner or later there may be signs of life but honestly, no one should be holding their breath. Buffalo is cooking and its defense is back to the scary version of itself. And yet, our Spidey Senses are feeling a bad backdoor beat coming on a meaningless Trevor Lawrence touchdown pass. The gut must be trusted. Bills 27, Jaguars 14
RAVENS (-5.5) over VIKINGS
One watches Minnesota and spontaneously wonders why they are so close to being 6-2 right now and how anyone can think Kirk Cousins is the long-term answer to higher-ceiling dreams. This franchise is chronically underrated in its ability to lose games in interesting and depressing fashion. Baltimore is coming off a bye and has more forward momentum. Could be a over quickly. Ravens 24, Vikings 13
CHARGERS (-2.5) over EAGLES
The Justin Herbert hype train has some encountered some unfortunate delays lately and the Bolts' defense isn't shouting contender. But one cannot think this team is playoff-caliber, which we do, without thinking it can and will win this game. A 38-point rout of the Lions simply proves you caught a flight to Detroit and the Birds are going to have to win back the doubters. Chargers 30, Eagles 21
PACKERS (+3) over CHIEFS
Aaron Rodgers just proved he was the older alpha against an ascending quarterback and gets another chance to prove it against a slightly more established one. Green Bay has been the best team in football since Week 2. Patrick Mahomes' Hall of Fame career has been redirected by some surprising adversity and he'll be better for it in the long run. Just not right now. Packers 34, Chiefs 28
CARDINALS (-2.5) over NINERS
The Cardinals are one turned neck away from being 8-0. Kyler Murray and the offense are dynamic and the defense stout enough to survive the loss of J.J. Watt. Not sure if this is the proper venue for this but Kyle Shanahan may go down as one of the most overrated NFL coaches of the century. Poke around at his reference page and get back to us. Cardinals 38, Niners 28
TITANS (+7.5) over RAMS
Derrick Henry's injury is a massive bummer for all football fans but count us among those who believe this offense can still put points in the board and compete against top-tier teams. That theory will be immediately tested by the Los Angeles Rams, who are in perpetual win-now mode. Mike Vrabel may have just found a path to the NFL Coach of the Year award and incentive to keep winning. Not quite enough this weekend, of course, but in the future. Rams 27, Titans 21
STEELERS (-6.5) over BEARS
Mike Tomlin was pissed about the USC rumors and he may have a point but there is a reason why every program and professional organization would love to have him aboard. A Steelers team that once looked lost is now decently found and playing winning football. Justin Fields tends to thrive when Matt Nagy isn't standing in the way yet is too erratic to fully trust every week. Steelers 20, Bears 13