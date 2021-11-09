NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread
Well! That was, uh, quite a week. A very bad week for bettors and pickers across the Internet, and The Big Lead was no exception. The Week 9 chaos led to a 2-6 record for Liam McKeone and Kyle Koster. A tough record, no doubt, but considering what transpired on Sunday, the damage could've been far worse. The duo's record through nine weeks now lies at 59-51.
Onward and upward, dear readers. Onward and upward. Here are our Week 10 picks ATS (all odds via WynnBet).
NFL Week 10 Predictions
RAVENS (-7.5) over DOLPHINS
Another impressive win for Lamar Jackson and Co. came in the form of a double-digit comeback over the Vikings last week, while the Dolphins managed to hold off the Texans at home. One win is a bit more impressive than the other. With Miami probably starting Jacoby Brissett again on a short week, Baltimore should take care of business. Ravens 31, Dolphins 17
COWBOYS (-9.0) over FALCONS
There will be many a bettor jumping on the Falcons to cover after Dallas' embarrassing blowout in Jerryworld at the hands of the Broncos. We, however, believe the Cowboys are the type of team to come back even stronger after such a loss. Dak Prescott is going to obliterate this defense, as he did in 2020 before getting hurt, and Atlanta won't do anything to stop it in a disappointing effort following up the best win of their season. Cowboys 41, Falcons 24
TITANS (-3.0) over SAINTS
The Titans' dominant win over the Rams less than a week after losing Derrick Henry for the season was the biggest surprise in a week full of them. The Saints, meanwhile, lost a very winnable game to the Falcons and nothing about the performance inspired much confidence in the abilities of Trevor Siemian. The line is a little slim for our liking, considering the Titans are perhaps the hottest team in the NFL and are on their home turf to boot. Titans 24, Saints 20
JAGUARS (+10.5) over COLTS
The Jaguars are coming off the biggest upset of the year, and it was largely due to the pressure the front four managed to generate on Josh Allen. The offense is still very broken outside of Trevor Lawrence miracle throws but the defensive momentum will be enough to bother Carson Wentz, who has traditionally been very bad while under pressure. Jacksonville might not win another game this year but they'll cover a double-digit spread. Colts 17, Jaguars 12
BROWNS (+1.0) over PATRIOTS
This is essentially a pick-em game, and the Browns looked mighty impressive last week. The strengths of this team (run game and pass rush) align very well with the Patriots' weaknesses (run defense and pass protection). It is not often Cleveland marches into Foxborough and gets a win, but that's what we're betting on here. Browns 27, Patriots 23
JETS (+13.0) over BILLS
The official stance of TBL on the Buffalo Bills: They'll be fine. Good teams lay eggs every now and again. Usually they come back far stronger the next week, focused and angry. It helps that the Jets don't formulate a ton of pressure on the quarterback, which is what sunk Josh Allen at the hands of Josh Allen last week. On the other hand, the Bills just lost to the freaking Jaguars while scoring all of six points and it's impossible to trust them to cover a 13-point spread after that kind of performance. Bills 21, Jets 10
LIONS (+9.0) over STEELERS
We will never quit the Lions. The best time for this terrible, awful roster to get a win is to come off the bye week and blitz a tired opponent. That's just what Pittsburgh is after a grueling couple of weeks, even with a big win off another NFC North team in the immediate rearview. Dan Campbell will earn his first win as a head coach this week in the least-watchable game of Sunday's slate. Lions 13, Steelers 10
NFL Predictions Week 10
BUCCANEERS (-9.5) over FOOTBALL TEAM
Tom Brady is the NFL's best quarterback and is also 44 years-old. At his disposal is a wide array of weapons he can improvised with week to week. There is not a person on the planet who trusts the Football Team to come up with a better game plan with two weeks' lead time in this one. Tampa Bay realizes the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the only available bye will require near perfection from here on out. There may be some trap opportunities down the line. Not here. Buccaneers 37, Buccaneers 20
PANTHERS (+10) over CARDINALS
This past weekend should be preserved and aired as a public service announcement highlighting the perils of gambling. Sam Darnold has quickly worn out his welcome in his new venue and it could be time for a spark off the bench. All the required ingredients are there for a blowout victory but the recent shock of seeing literally every contest go the opposite way is too fresh to ignore. Something weird happens to make this a four-quarter game. Cardinals 28, Panthers 20
CHARGERS (-2.5) over VIKINGS
Justin Herbert answered all the questions by securing an enormous road win to stop a slide. On their best days the Chargers can compete against anyone in the league. There's great disagreement over how consistent they can be and how quickly. We've been believers all year and will maintain that confidence. Minnesota is contractually obligated to play right to competition so this will be decided in the final two minutes. Simply cannot trust Kirk Cousins in that scenario. Chargers 23, Vikings 20
BRONCOS (-2.5) over EAGLES
Denver is riding high off arguably the most impressive win of the year against the Dallas Cowboys and may be competing for a playoff spot even without Von Miller. Teddy Bridgewater continues to add to an impressive career of keeping water out of the boat and the defense is legitimately decent. The Eagles remain a roller coaster game to game, so we'll ride the home team. Broncos 20, Eagles 12
SEAHAWKS (+4) over PACKERS
Russell Wilson did the first cool thing of his entire career and announced his intention to return with some help from the Succession theme song. Aaron Rodgers will (probably) get a chance to go out there and change the conversation but could be a bit rusty. These two teams are known for battling tooth and nail and with that in mind, we'll take the points. Packers 21, Seahawks 20
RAIDERS (-2.5) over CHIEFS
We're in unthinkable territory here as surveying the evidence leads to honest doubt in Patrick Mahomes' ability to put points on the board. What world is this? After yet another stinker against the Packers, a huge divisional opponent desperate to capitalize on unexpected opportunity will be fired up and well-lubricated come primetime. These two played a classic for a national audience last year and we're expecting a repeat. Raiders 30, Chiefs 24
NINERS (+4) over RAMS
A funny thing happened on the way to Los Angeles buying its way to the top seed in the conference. They got walloped by a Derrick Henry-less Tennessee Titans team. Matt Stafford did not look comfortable in the pocket and Sean McVay was too reluctant to audible. Some may tell you it was a blip on the radar. We think it's the sign of a looming slump. Niners 24, Rams 20