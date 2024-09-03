NFL Exec Expects Dak Prescott to Have "F--- You" Season Before Free Agency
By Evan Bleier
Tracking to be the biggest fish to hit free agency this offseason unless the Cowboys can sign him to an extension, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott can increase his already substantial value by balling out during the upcoming NFL season.
The 31-year-old, who led the NFL last season with 36 touchdowns and also completed more passes than any other quarterback in the league in 2023, is in prime position to raise his value and then cash in as the Cowboys don't have anyone waiting in the wings to replace him and will not be able to use the franchise tag as Prescott's current contract forbids it.
If Prescott can play well, and he should, he's going to make Dallas owner Jerry Jones pony up some major cash to keep him with the Cowboys, the same way he just did to retain the services of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Speaking to ESPN about the upcoming season and predictions for MVP, one NFL exec said he expects Prescott to have a "f--- you" season to stick it to Jones. "I think he's going to have his 'f--- you' season, shut everybody up and win an MVP," he said.
Prescott, who was in the MVP race after a stellar start last season but fell behind winner Lamar Jackson towards the end of the '23 campaign and took some criticism for his play down the stretch, is only 2-5 in the postseason during his eight-year career but sounds confident he can improve on that mark.
A fourth-round pick who took over for an injured Tony Romo and never looked back, Prescott should expect a bidding war for his services if he hits free agency and could end up commanding as much as $70 million per season if he exercises "patience" with his contract, an NFL insider told Mike Fisher of Athlon Sports.
To his credit, Prescott sounds like a very patient man. “I’m blessed to play this game,” he said. “I’m getting paid a lot of money to do it. I’ve already got paid. To get paid again, that’s just part of it. I’m due up for that whether it’s signing here or whether it’s somewhere else that I don’t care to think about at this moment. It’s all part of it. For me, it’s like I said, it’s about controlling what I can and being the best version of myself, best leader and make sure all these guys in here understand that we’re on a mission."
That mission begins when Prescott starts his "f--- you" tour on Sunday in Cleveland.