Newly Paid CeeDee Lamb Is Asking the Cowboys to Pony Up More Cash
By Evan Bleier
After receiving a four-year, $136 million contract (including a $38 million signing bonus) from Dallas that makes him the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, star wideout CeeDee Lamb wants the Cowboys to break their bankroll a second time this offseason and ink one of his teammates to a new deal.
Lamb, who was drafted by the Cowboys at No. 17 overall in 2020 and set team records in 2023 for catches (135) and yards (1,749), ended his holdout on Monday after getting his money and returned to Texas from working out in Florida. It didn't take long for him to start pounding the table for quarterback Dak Prescott to get paid.
The 25-year-old, who put on nearly 15 pounds of lean muscle during the offseason while splitting his training between Texas and Florida, worked out with Prescott more than once during his holdout from the Cowboys and now wants the team to give his 31-year-old friend, who is 73-41 as a starter in eight NFL seasons, the bag.
"We got our reps in — for sure," Lamb said. "Go look at our numbers together. They're at the top of the charts. I have no doubt they're gonna get a deal done. We all know that I want him here. Jerry wants Dak here, too. So let's get this under control and kill the speculation."
For Lamb, who has caught 313 balls for 4,151 yards and scored 29 of his 36 career touchdowns in 49 games with Prescott, going to bat for his All-Pro quarterback totally makes sense. For Dallas owner Jerry Jones, who has not shown any urgency to reach a new agreement with his QB before the start of the season, stepping up to the plate and getting a deal done is a murkier proposition.
With less than two weeks remaining before the Cowboys have their regular season opener against the Browns in Cleveland, time for Dallas and Dak to make a deal before the 2024 campaign officially kicks off is running out.
Whether they do or not, Lamb believes he's ready to go despite missing so much time with the team. "I don't think it's gonna be a step behind, at all — I'm ready," the three-time Pro Bowler said. "I've played this game my whole life. I gotta get bumped a little bit. Those are things, contact violence, but I trained for those. I feel like I'm more prepared than ever."
And maybe with Lamb's help, Prescott is preparing to get paid. If Jones is prepping to pay him remains to be seen.