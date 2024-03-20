Dan Orlovsky: The Dallas Cowboys Should Move On From Dak Prescott
By Liam McKeone
One of the odder parts of this NFL offseason that has, thus far, flown largely under the radar has been the Dak Prescott contract situation. As we all know the Dallas Cowboys are the crown jewel of daytime studio debate so the audience has heard quite a bit about their offseason moves (really the lack thereof) in the opening weeks of free agency. For all the complaining and criticism we've heard regarding the Cowboys' refusal to spend big and replace departing talent like Tony Pollard, there hasn't really been much about the fact that Prescott is entering the final year of his deal.
Which is a mistake because what Dallas decides to do with Prescott this offseason will directly reflect the thinking of Jerry Jones and how things will go down for America's Team in the near future. Quarterbacks of Prescott's caliber and veteran status almost never play out the final year of their contract. He's been heavily scrutinized over the last few seasons as Dallas has ascended to perennial contender status but Prescott remains, at worst, a top-15 quarterback in the NFL. At best he flirts with top-5 status. That kind of player at that position is the most valuable asset in all of sports.
Yet, to this point, the Cowboys seem content to risk it all and let Prescott play out the last year of his deal with a wandering eye. Perhaps they agree with Dan Orlovsky, who made the argument on First Take today that the franchise should blow it up completely by dumping Prescott because Jerry Jones will always have Super Bowl aspirations yet continuously fails to give his team "Super Bowl support."
Orlovsky has a point! I personally do not think the Cowboys should do as he suggests but the way he frames it makes the argument a lot more palpable. If the choice is between forcing Prescott and Mike McCarthy into a "prove it" season where they have to make a deep playoff run to get re-signed or just start over with CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons as cornerstones... why waste time with the former? Even with a fully loaded roster with zero weaknesses there are so many variables that can get in the way of a Super Bowl run that have zero to do with how good of a quarterback Prescott is.
He could have the best season of all time and still fall short. At which point, do the Cowboys move on? Do they sign him to an even pricier extension? If he falters, do they boast they knew it all along and release him? What is the purpose of waiting an extra year to press the "blow it up" button if you've already got your finger on it, as indicated by not signing Prescott this offseason?
Dallas needs to pick a direction and go with it. Being decisive is how winners are bult in the NFL. So far it seems like the Jones family is waffling and it won't work out for them the way they loudly proclaim they want if they continue on this path.