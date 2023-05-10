NFL Christmas Day Schedule: Who is Playing on Christmas?
By The Big Lead
Once upon a time, the NBA was the only professional sports league that broadcasted games on Christmas. That is very much no longer the case as the NFL has fully encroached upon basketball's territory and made Christmas Day into a nine-hour football palooza.
This week the NFL is releasing its schedule for the 2023 season and that, naturally, includes the Christmas slate. So who will play on Christmas whilst wrapping paper litters the floor?
Eagles vs. Giants
That's right. A divisional rivalry and a playoff rematch all in one. The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will face off on Christmas Day in the 4:30 p.m. ET timeslot.
That's all we know for now, but there will be two other games announced over the course of the next 36 hours. We will be sure to update this post when those games are revealed.