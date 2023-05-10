Who is Playing the NFL Game on Black Friday?
By Liam McKeone
The 2023 NFL schedule will feature a never-before-seen date as the league has agreed to let Amazon broadcast a regular-season game on Black Friday. The day after Thanksgiving is usually reserved for high school football and excessive shopping but not this year! The NFL, as always, is king and this development merely pushes forward the plan for eventual viewership domination.
Anyway, the full schedule will release on Thursday but the league has been slowly releasing the more enticing matchups. This included the Black Friday game. So now we know-- the New York Jets, featuring their new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, will take on the Miami Dolphins in the first-ever Black Friday NFL game.
Should be a fun one.