NFL International Games 2023: Which Teams Are Playing Abroad?
By Kyle Koster
The National Football League is a selfless enterprise and that's why they play a bunch of games over in Europe every year out of the goodness of their hearts so locals can delight in the largest, strongest, and quickest athletes in the world battling it out in the trenches. The league's much-anticipated announcement of the 2023 international slate happened this morning and brought big news to Jacksonville Jaguars fans, who will get to see their team play in back-to-back weeks.
Here's are the five NFL International games for 2023 so you can start planning now whether or not you want to wake up early to watch.
Week 4: Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — London (Wembely Stadium)
Week 5: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills — London (Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium)
Week 6: Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans — London (Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium)
Week 9: Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs — Frankfort, Germany
Week 10: Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots — Frankfort, Germany
Too much excitement for one morning. Imagine what it's going to feel like when the entire season schedule is revealed tomorrow night. Stay hydrated, everyone.