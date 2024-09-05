NFL Betting Favorites for the 2024 Season
By Joe Lago
Who will win Offensive Rookie of the Year: Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels? Can any team in the AFC dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs? Will the Detroit Lions really win the NFC? And how likely is a Chiefs Super Bowl three-peat?
The start of the NFL season always brings excitement and anticipation, but answers to the above questions won't begin to emerge until the 18-week regular season is complete and the business end of the postseason begins.
Until then, the sportsbooks contain some hints on who will reach — and win — Super Bowl LIX and who will walk away with the individual season awards.
Below are the consensus betting favorites before the NFL kicks off its 105th season on Thursday night with the league's season opener between the Baltimore Ravens and two-time defending champion Chiefs.
Most Valuable Player
Betting favorite: Patrick Mahomes
Not surprisingly, the Chiefs quarterback is the sportsbooks' pick with odds between +500 (BetMGM) and +450 (FanDuel). Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is listed with the second-best odds at +800 (FanDuel) and +850 (BetMGM). DraftKings lists Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud as the No. 2 favorite at +800.
Offensive Player of the Year
Betting favorite: Tyreek Hill
The self-proclaimed fastest man in the world is also the No. 1 player in this year's NFL Top 100. Sportsbooks and bettors have bought into the hype because the Miami Dolphins wide receiver is the consensus pick with odds ranging from +700 (BetMGM) to +750 (FanDuel). San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the consensus No. 2 with odds between +800 (BetMGM) and +950 (FanDuel).
Defensive Player of the Year
Betting favorite: Micah Parsons
This could be the year the Dallas Cowboys linebacker finally breaks through as a DPOY winner after three consecutive top-three finishes in the balloting. The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro is listed as a +550 favorite. However, Parsons shares the top odds at DraftKings with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Betting favorite: Caleb Williams
Whether it's the Chicago Bears' significant roster upgrades or the impact of HBO's "Hard Knocks" series, the gambling public is all-in on the No. 1 overall pick. The Bears quarterback is far and away the favorite with odds ranging from +120 (FanDuel) to +135 (DraftKings). Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels, who was drafted No. 2 overall, is a very distant second, as far back as +600 (FanDuel).
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Betting favorite: Laiatu Latu
The Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive end was considered by many draft pundits as the best pass rusher in the 2024 class. The former UCLA star is the consensus pick at +400, but it's a very tenuous favorite status with Minnesota Vikings rookie linebacker Dallas Turner listed at +440 (FanDuel) and +450 (DraftKings). Turner also shares top odds with Latu at BetMGM.
Coach of the Year
Betting favorites: Jim Harbaugh and Matt Eberflus
Harbaugh's favorite status is not surprising. The new Los Angeles Chargers head coach is a master at turning woeful teams into winners. Perhaps it's not shocking that Eberflus' stock has risen during the preseason while "Hard Knocks" documented his preparation of the Bears for a potential playoff season. Both Harbaugh and Eberflus share the top odds at DraftKings (+850), BetMGM (+900) and FanDuel (+1000).
Comeback Player of the Year
Betting favorite: Aaron Rodgers
The positive vibes around the 40-year-old New York Jets quarterback's bid for redemption after last year's Achilles injury are strong. Rodgers is a +175 favorite at BetMGM and FanDuel, and he's a +140 top pick at DraftKings. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is the consensus No. 2 favorite with odds as low as +250 (BetMGM and FanDuel).
AFC champion
Betting favorite: Kansas City Chiefs
Until a team steps up and dethrones the Chiefs, they'll remain a comfortable best bet. K.C. has odds as low as +300 (DraftKings). The Baltimore Ravens are second at +550. The Bengals are third at +700 (BetMGM and DraftKings).
NFC champion
Betting favorite: San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Shanahan's Niners remain the class of the NFC. Their odds as favorites range from +250 (DraftKings) to +300 (BetMGM). The hype over the Detroit Lions has lifted them to the No. 2 betting favorite at +500 (FanDuel) and +550 (DraftKings), and it has also given their head coach a new side gig as a hilarious commercial pitchman.
Super Bowl LIX champion
Betting favorite: Kansas City Chiefs
Will the Chiefs three-peat? The betting community says yes, but they're slight favorites. Kansas City is listed with odds between +500 (BetMGM and DraftKings) and +550 (FanDuel). The 49ers are not far behind at +600.