Dan Campbell Shows Off Surprising Acting Skills in Hilarious Applebee’s Ad
By Joe Lago
The Detroit Lions' kneecap biter in chief has some pretty decent acting chops.
Dan Campbell has proven to be a master motivator as Lions head coach, leading Detroit from a 3-13 record in his first year to a 12-5 mark and NFC Championship Game appearance last season. The intense Campbell showed a much funnier side in a new Applebee's Grill & Bar commercial that debuted Tuesday.
In the ad, Campbell plays a waiter but is wearing coaching gear with an Applebee's menu doubling as his play-call sheet. He's also wearing a whistle, which is weird since a whistle isn't used by coaches during games. Anyway ...
Campbell walks up to a table with two customers and greets them with "Welcome to Applebee's." He then delivers his next lines with the menu covering his mouth like most football coaches do while hiding their sideline conversations from the opposing team.
"Can I interest you in America's favorite boneless wings for just 50 cents each," Campbell politely asks. Before the customer can finish his order, Campbell interrupts him.
"Cover your mouth!" a paranoid Campbell says. "They can steal your order."
The customers order wings with menus covering their mouths. An appreciative Campbell then says, "Perfect. They'll never see it coming."
The Lions are entering new territory with betting odds and pundits predicting a run to the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl. The Applebee's spot also confirms that the team and their head coach have reached a new level of popularity.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his two future Pro Football Hall of Famers — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce — rule the NFL when it comes to winning Super Bowls and dominating the endorsement/commercial landscape. But if Campbell and the Lions live up to the hype, there might be a new darling of football-themed advertising.
Campbell and his talented squad just can't fall flat on their faces this season. Otherwise, NFL Twitter will have a new favorite meme starring a certain coach who encourages kneecap biting.