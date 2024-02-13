Five New York Jets Who Won't Be Back in 2024
Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook is technically already not back with the Jets but he definitely will not be putting on that uniform again next year. He joined a crowded Jets backfield right before the 2023 season began. The former Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal worth $5.8 million guaranteed, but never really made an impact despite the fact that he finished second on the team in carries and rushing yards. Cook, 28, was held to career-lows in yards per carry and never scored a single touchdown. Then he was cut before the final game of the season.
He was one of the prizes last year, too. He was supposed to give Rodgers another weapon. Who knows how Cook would have looked in an alternate reality with a healthy quarterback, but it doesn't matter. Cook failed to make an impression in his short stint with the Baltimore Ravens where he contributed eight carries for just 23 yards in the postseason.