Five New York Jets Who Won't Be Back in 2024
Mekhi Becton
The Jets took Becton with the 11th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's had injury issues during his time in New York. He missed the entirety of the 2022 season and has only appeared in 10 games since his rookie campaign. Last year he moved from left to right tackle as the Jets shifted deck chairs and finished tied for third-most sacks allowed in the NFL.
Becton does not stand to profit from any of this. The writing was on the wall when the Jets declined to pick up Becton's fifth-year option last offseason that would have been worth $13,565,000. The Jets will be re-tooling that line to try and protect Rodgers and Becton, who turns 25 in April, will have to find a new home. Which probably won't be too hard given players his size and athleticism do not come around very often. But the Jets are working on too short a timeline and too slim margins for error to bring him back and hope he takes the leap next year. He'll be someone else's project in 2024.