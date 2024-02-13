Five New York Jets Who Won't Be Back in 2024
Randall Cobb
Aaron Rodgers' first season as GM of the Jets didn't go great. Randall Cobb, one of Rodgers' handpicked wide receivers, had just five catches in 11 games last season. It's been nearly a decade since Cobb was a serious weapon for Rodgers, but football guys love familiarity, which is why Cobb, Allen Lazard and Tim Boyle were all on the Jets last season.
If Robert Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas value their jobs, they'll take over the personnel decisions this season. Which means fewer washed up Green Bay retreads. Which means no more Randall Cobb. It's not like he counted very much against the cap or anything but wasting a full roster spot on a friend of Rodgers' is not good asset allocation. If the QB wants him around that bad, convince him to retire and hire him as a coach. But he cannot be playing for New York again next year with the detoriation of his skills and everything that's on the line for the Jets.