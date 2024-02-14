Five New York Giants Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
Tommy DeVito
I know what you're thinking. How could the Giants get rid of the one spark of joy from the 2023 season? And to that, I would ask if you actually watched more than a quarter of a Tommy DeVito start last season. If you did, you would've noticed that Brian Daboll pretty clearly does not trust DeVito to throw the ball. Like, at all. The Giants kept rolling with him once he caught the country's attention because it's nice to have some positive press in a terrible year, and his knowledge of the system made him a better bet than a guy who walked off the street. But with an entire offseason to restock the roster, there is a good chance DeVito doesn't survive the cuts.
He's still under contract for the 2024 season at a pittance. The Giants would save less than $1 million by getting rid of him, so it's not a financial thing. But New York needs someone more competent in the quarterback room with Jones coming back from an ACL injury. And it wouldn't be a surprise if they went all-out in trying to get two decent backups in case their first one gets hurt, as was the sequence of events that led to DeVito getting any playing time in the first place. They aren't going to make it a priority to get rid of DeVito but they know they need to upgrade and won't hesitate to kick him to the curb.