Five New York Giants Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
Justin Pugh
One of the more severe issues that plagued Big Blue last year was the offensive line. Unfortunately, there isn't a lot they can change given Andrew Thomas signed a huge extension last July and Evan Neal is in the third year of his rookie deal. However, Justin Pugh started 12 games at guard last season and is a free agent. Which makes him quite expendable.
Pugh wasn't exactly a marquee signing given he inked a minimum contract but he was bad. PFF had him rated at 41.6, which is well below average for his position group. Plus he's 33 years old. No team is interested in keeping around below-average lineman who aren't going to develop any further, and the Giants are no different. They will happily wave goodbye to him in free agency and look to the draft to build up some interior line depth.