Five New York Giants Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
Saquon Barkley
Barkley played out last season on a one-year deal, opting against the franchise tag. And he was openly displeased about it. He complained about the tag in the lead-up to the season, then signed a one-year contract, and sounded miserable when asked about the possibility that the Giants could tag him again this offseason. While there's nothing Barkley can do about this (and he's paid quite handsomely for his troubles) it doesn't seem like smart team-building to bring back an unhappy player for the second year in a row.
Barkley had a decent year by his standards, putting up 1,242 all-purpose yards with 10 total touchdowns in 14 games. But he only averaged 3.9 yards per carry and tied his career low for receptions in a season (excluding his injury-shortened 2020 season). The Giants are not overflowing with offensive weapons but he wasn't exactly a game-changer in 2023. They're better off letting him walk instead of paying even more than last year in franchise tag money to keep him around. He's played his final down as a Giant.