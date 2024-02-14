Five New York Giants Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
Adoree' Jackson
The Giants signed Jackson to a three-year, $39 million deal ahead of the 2021 season and he has been a disappointment. The billing on Jackson coming out of USC was that he was an electric athlete and a ballhawk corner who could make an impact in the return game too. The Giants ignored the latter part of his skillset and Jackson failed to live up to the former, recording two interceptions in three seasons as a Giant.
But interceptions are not the end-all be-all for cornerback play. So how was Jackson in coverage? Well, not great! PFF ranked him at 48.6 for the year, which is below-average compared to his peers. His contract is now expired and he will be a free agent. There's very little chance the Giants choose to bring him back. They'll allocate that money elsewhere, perhaps to re-sign Xavier McKinney to ensure the secondary has something resembling continuity.