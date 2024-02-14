Five New York Giants Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
Sterling Shepard
The Giants need as much pass-catching help as possible. This is true. But Sterling Shepard seems set to get pushed out by upgrades in that department. He's been a reliable target when on the field for New York since he was drafted in 2018. That is, however, the key -- when on the field. Shepard tore his Achilles in 2021 and tore his ACL in 2022. He was fully healthy for the 2023 season but couldn't get much playing time ahead of the young receivers the Giants picked in the draft. Shepard only finished with 10 catches for 57 yards on the year.
Shepard is now a free agent and the way he literally waved good-bye to the fans in the last game of the year seems to indicate he won't be coming back. Which is probably best for both sides. Shepard would not be a terribly expensive depth option but New York does not seem interested in giving him any snaps at all. That combined with constant health concerns means Shepard won't be back in 2024.