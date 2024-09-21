Nationals surprisingly send All-Star CJ Abrams to minors due to 'internal issue'
By Joe Lago
The Washington Nationals attributed it to an "internal issue." Multiple reports claimed it was the result of an ill-advised, late-night outing.
Whatever the reason, the consequence was the same. All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams was surprisingly optioned to the minor leagues on Saturday with eight games left in the Nationals' season.
RELATED: Jerry Reinsdorf ripped for White Sox's disastrous season in scathing report
Before Saturday's game against the Cubs in Chicago, manager Dave Martinez told reporters that the 23-year-old Abrams will return to Washington and then report to the club's spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. He didn't elaborate on the circumstances.
“I just want it to be known it wasn’t performance-based. It’s an internal issue," Martinez said. "I’m not going to give specifics.”
Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden provided details on X, tweeting that Abrams was being punished for staying until 8 a.m. at Bally's Casino with Saturday's first pitch just five hours away. USA Today's Bob Nightengale confirmed the curfew violation by Abrams.
Abrams finishes his second full season as Washington's shortstop with a .246 average and .747 OPS. He set career highs with 29 doubles, 20 home runs and 65 RBIs.
Abrams had an impressive first half of the season, hitting .268 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs to earn his first All-Star selection. However, his offensive production slowed considerably in the second half, as he hit just .203 with a .586 OPS in his final 49 games.
When asked about Abrams' alleged late night, Rizzo told The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli: "We’re all aware of the report but beyond that, it’s an internal issue that we will keep in the family.”
Abrams, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, was acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto blockbuster trade in August 2022. Next spring, he'll resume his role as Washington's shortstop.
Until then, Abrams is learning a harsh lesson about the importance of remaining a professional even when your team is only 68-86.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD
CFB: Everyone on X is paying attention to…Cal?!
MLB: How much is Shohei Ohtani’s 50th home run ball worth?
NFL/FANTASY: Justin Herbert’s status in question
SPORTS MEDIA: Candidates to replace Woj as ESPN’s NBA Insider