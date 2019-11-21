Myles Garrett to NFL: Mason Rudolph Used Racial Slur Prior to Melee By Liam McKeone | Nov 21 2019 Jason Miller/Getty Images

The hearings to determine the punishments for last week's Thursday Night Football disaster in Cleveland have been ongoing over the last several days. Wednesday was the biggest one, as Myles Garrett, currently suspended indefinitely, went to New York in person to appear in front of NFL officials and appeals officers.

A day after the hearing, Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson report that Garrett told the NFL Mason Rudolph used a racial slur, which ignited the melee and resulted in Garrett swinging Rudolph's helmet and connecting with the quarterback's head.

In an appeal with the NFL, Browns’ DE Myles Garrett alleged that Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur prior to last week's brawl on Thursday Night Football, sources told ESPN's Josina Anderson and me, an accusation the Steelers’ QB strongly denies.https://t.co/NUQfAJdo6B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2019

Rudolph's agency released a statement only minutes after the report dropped strongly denying these accusations, outright calling Garrett's claim a lie.

This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.