Myles Garrett Suspended Indefinitely, Maurkice Pouncey Gets Three Games By William Pitts | Nov 15 2019

It didn't take the NFL very long to announce the fallout from the bitter and contentious Thursday Night slugfest between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game marred by ugly brawls and ejections. Less than twelve hours after the game's conclusion, the league has announced the full list of suspensions and fines.

The most devastating, yet expected, punishment was doled out to Cleveland Browns linebacker Myles Garrett, who received an "indefinite" suspension for smacking Steelers' quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet. Garrett's suspension will last the rest of this season at the very least, and potentially bleed into next year.

Also suspended were Browns' defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (one game) and Pittsburgh Steelers' center Maurkice Pouncey (three games).

The teams were also fined $250,000 apiece.