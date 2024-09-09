Missing "Monday Night Football" Will Cost Haason Reddick Nearly $1 Million
By Evan Bleier
Under the terms of the deal between Philadelphia and New York that sent Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick to the Jets, the Eagles received a conditional 2026 third-round pick that will become a second-round pick if the 29-year-old plays more than 67.5% of defensive snaps and records at least 10 sacks.
Considering that Reddick was placed on the reserve/did not report list at the start of training camp and still hasn't reported to the Jets, it is becoming increasingly unlikely the Eagles will be getting a second-rounder from New York.
Though the trade may not end up costing the Jets any additional draft capital, it is certainly going to cost Reddick plenty — although just how much remains to be seen.
As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported ahead of the Jets taking on the 49ers at Levi's Stadium in San Fran on Monday Night Football, Reddick will forfeit a game of check of nearly $800,000 for failing to take the field tonight for Gang Green.
In addition to losing $791,666 for each regular-season game he misses, Reddick has already cost himself nearly $5 million in fines and forfeitures for skipping training camp ($2,050,000) and the preseason ($2,375,000). He also lost a $250,000 workout bonus and was hit with a discretionary fine ($300,000) by the Jets, according to Spotrac.
Seeking a long-term extension from New York or a trade to another team as he enters the final year of his contract, Reddick has already dug himself into a financial hole by refusing to report to the Jets. Until he does, that hole is just going to get deeper.
Should Reddick choose to reverse course, New York head coach Robert Saleh said the team would be happy to accommodate him. "I'll stand firm that when he gets here, we're going to welcome him with open arms," Saleh said Saturday. "We're going to love him up, and he's going to be a part of this football team and he's going to help us win a lot of football games. He's got to sort through the financial stuff, which is none of my business."
Unfortunately for Reddick, that financial stuff is really starting to add up.