Robert Saleh Provides Discouraging Update on Haason Reddick
By Max Weisman
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said it "would be fair" to say that linebacker Haason Reddick won't play against the San Francisco 49ers Monday night.
Reddick remains in a contract dispute with the Jets that has been ongoing since he was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles on April 1. The Jets sent Philadelphia a conditional 2026 third-round pick that can become a second.
The two-time Pro Bowl defender requested a new contract from Jets General Manager Joe Douglas but Douglas has not yet honored that request, causing Reddick to request another trade from New York on August 12.
Earlier this week, Saleh refused to rule out Reddick for the game, but with each day of practice passing and Reddick continuing to hold out, the chances of Reddick suiting up dwindled.
“Everyone goes through their own process,” Saleh said. "I'll stand firm that when he gets here, we're going to welcome him with open arms and we're going to love him up and he's going to be a part of this football team. And he's going to help us win a lot of football games."
With Reddick unable to suit up Monday night, players like Jermaine Johnson II, Michael Clemons, Will McDonald IV and Takkarist McKinley will have to step up in Reddick's absence.