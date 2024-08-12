Star's Unhappiness Adds to Jets Drama and It's Not Aaron Rodgers
By Joe Lago
The New York Jets braintrust knew life with Aaron Rodgers was going to be interesting, maybe even a little different. OK, a lot different.
And after another topsy-turvy offseason in which the future Hall of Fame quarterback was mentioned as a potential vice presidential pick and made an unexcused minicamp absence, the Jets were still willing to roll with the drama.
A soap opera persists at Jets training camp, but the drama isn't coming from Rodgers.
On Monday, star edge rusher Haason Reddick escalated his contract holdout to red-alert level when the two-time Pro Bowler requested a trade, according to multiple reports.
Last April, the Jets beefed up their pass rush by acquiring Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles, who were unwilling to give the 29-year-old the pay raise he sought. The expectation was that Reddick would get a new deal from the Jets, but no progress was made on contract talks.
Reddick missed minicamp and has been a no-show at training camp. According to one report, the Jets were informed by Reddick's representation that he would report to camp and play under his current deal, and the team wouldn't negotiate until he committed to them.
Now, it appears Reddick is ready to move on without even playing a snap for the Jets.
The team offered an immediate response to Reddick's trade request.
"We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report," general manager Joe Douglas said in a team statement.
With a healthy backfield of Rodgers and second-year running back Breece Hall, the Jets were prepared to make the Super Bowl run that was aborted last season by Rodgers' Achilles injury just four plays into his Jets career.
Reddick was thought to be a crucial piece to their championship puzzle. He's just a missing piece now, one that's unhappy and looking to get paid before he plays. As with any good soap opera, stay tuned.