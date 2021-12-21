Mike Tannenbaum Nearly Laughed Off 'Get Up' Set For Comparing the Jaguars to the Golden State Warriors
The future of the Jacksonville Jaguars is very bright according to ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum. This morning on Get Up the former Jets general manager explained that the Jaguars head coaching job was more desirable than the Chicago Bears' future opening. In fact, Tannenbaum went so far as to compare the Jaguars current situation to the time that Steve Kerr joined the Golden State Warriors.
Jeff Saturday's reaction pretty much says it all.
We tend to throw around the term "hot take" quite liberally, but comparing the 2013-2014 Golden State Warriors to the 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars shows a serious lack of understanding of where that Warriors team was. When Kerr took over the Warriors were coming off a 51-win season and had been to the playoffs in two straight years. The Jaguars have two wins this season and three in the last two seasons combined.
Maybe the highlight of this is when he says, "Who was Steph Curry before Steve Kerr got there?" Stephen Curry was coming off an All-Star season where he averaged 24 points, 8.5 assists and four rebounds. Trevor Lawrence is 31st in the league in Quarterback Rating and completion percentage, 29th in QBR and is tied for the league lead in interceptions thrown. Urban Meyer or not, he's been horrible.
The Warriors added Shaun Livingston and Leandro Barbosa and won the title. Of course, they already had Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and Harrison Barnes and Andre Iguodala. The Jaguars have a bad rookie quarterback and a good rookie running back and they will need a lot of help to even sniff the playoffs after this disastrous waste of a season. And that's assuming Lawrence does turn out to be the generational talent everyone expected before he was drafted.
Tannenbaum's optimism that the Jaguars can simply sign Davante Adams and make the playoffs is almost adorable. He makes it sound so simple that the Jaguars might want to let him be the man to put this playoff roster together.