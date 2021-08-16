Mike Schur's 'Field of Dreams' Adaptation Will Have Unreasonably High Expectations
Field of Dreams is officially having a moment. Following the insane success of Major League Baseball's Field of Dreams game, Peacock has announced the Mike Schur will reimagine the story as a scripted drama for NBC's Olympics streamer. The hype and expectations surrounding this adaptation should be wildly high.
Mike Schur's television resume is unimpeachable and his love and knowledge of baseball is unquestionable. Schur has worked on some of the best comedy programs of the last 20 years. He was a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Office. He created Parks & Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place. He was Mose Schrute and (is still) Ken Tremendous.
Then you throw in the way that people feel about Field of Dreams. Man, do people feel things about that movie. It's fairly universally accepted as one of, if not the best baseball movie ever. It's one of those things that almost everyone loves and when someone doesn't there's a sneaking suspicion they're trolling.
So one of the most beloved modern showrunners / baseball bloggers is rebooting a beloved, Oscar-nominated, classic baseball movie. No pressure. Via THR:
“It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”
If you were going to have any reservations about this project, it would be Schurs has never technically done a drama. However, if you've watched any of the shows mentioned above, he's probably made you cry.
According to THR this is part of a five-year, $125 million deal Schur singed with Universal TV in 2019, which means that he's making more this year than Mookie Betts, which must come as no consolation to the lifelong Boston Red Sox fan.