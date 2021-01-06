Peacock's Entire Business Model Appears to Want to Watch 'The Office?'
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 6, 2021, 2:12 PM EST
The Streaming Wars are getting very serious. Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu are facing serious challenges from up-and-coming content creators like Disney+, HBOMax, Quibi, and AppleTV. The latest big name to stake a serious claim is NBC's Peacock and hey, did you know they have The Office??
Peacock took back the streaming rights for The Office at the beginning of the year, but they have already made it what appears to be the sole focus of their business model. You know that joke about making the entire plane out of the black box? Well, that's Peacock. New users can decide how much they want to pay on a monthly basis depending on how many seasons of The Office they want to watch.
You can watch the first two seasons for free. That along with "The Office Zen 24/7 Channel," is what we in the business call a taste. Then if you want to watch the entire series, that will be $4.99 a month. And if you want to watch without ads, like you're back on Netflix, that will be $9.99 a month. It's quite the business model to center everything around a show that ended nearly a decade ago when you can buy the entire series on physical or digital media or watch it on Comedy Central for like six hours a day. Seriously, Comedy Central is showing The Office from 4 p.m. to midnight on Thursday. On Saturday they're starting a marathon from episode one at noon.
I'm not saying this is a losing strategy, but it certainly is funny. There's still time for Peacock to beef up their library and create engaging original content. Until then, you want to watch The Office again?