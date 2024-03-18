Mike Francesa Thinks Dan Hurley's Dad Sitting Near UConn Bench is An 'Unfair Advantage'
By Liam McKeone
The defending national champion UConn Huskies appear to be very well positioned to become the first back-to-back champs since Florida did it over a decade ago. Dan Hurley has found himself at the center of some controversy this season due to his interactions with fans but the play on the court has been nearly impeccable all season long. Donovan Clingan, Tristen Newton, and Stephon Castle led UConn to a 31-3 season and a No. 1 seed in the East region of this year's March Madness bracket.
Mike Francesa, however, believes the Huskies may be benefitting from something no other team has in the form of Hurley's father, Bob. In case you were not aware of the New Jersey hoops scene, Bob Hurley is an all-time great high school coach who won 26 state championships in nearly 40 years at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City. He also apparently sits next to the UConn bench during games. Francesa believes this should not be allowed because it's "like having another coach on the floor" and accused Bob of working the referees in UConn's favor during his Selection Sunday reaction podcast that went live last night.
Well, that is definitely a new angle. It would be truly hilarious if Hurley was actually consulting his father on anything while the game was happening and even more so if Bob is actually "working" the referees as opposed to just complaining about bad calls going against his rooting interest, as any fan sitting anywhere on the court does.
Based on his take here I would really love to hear Francesa's opinion on a potential competitive advantage given by Luke Murray, the son of Bill Murray. Does it demoralize other teams to know the guy from Groundhog Day is rooting against them? Does Dr. Peter Venkman's support galvanize UConn in a way few other squads can match?
Much to consider. Knowing the NCAA, however, this is just dumb enough that it gets to a high-ranking executive who demands Bob be seated elsewhere. A subplot to keep an eye on when the madness kicks off later this week.