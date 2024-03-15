Dan Hurley Goes At It With Rick Pitino, St. John's Fans
Dan Hurley is on one during the semifinals of the Big East Tournament. In the span of a half, UConn's coach has gotten into it with Rick Pitino and a number of St. John's fans. In fact, at the end of the first half, Hurley asked officials to remove one Red Storm fan.
Here are Hurley and Pitino going at it:
Both coaches got technical fouls for their outbursts.
Here he is going after a fan in the stands:
Here he is asking for the fan to be removed:
Just a normal night at Madison Square Garden. Frankly, both of those guys were made for that environment.
Side note: I love that Hurley's dad, legendary high school coach Bob Hurley, was on the bench backing up his son. Just a hilarious visual. And I think it's fair to say Bob is intimidating as hell.
UConn led 52-47 at the half in what was a tightly contested game.