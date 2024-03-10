Dan Hurley, Surrounded By Security, Told a Providence Fan: 'Come Here. You'll Get Hurt.'
UConn beat Providence, 74-60, in Rhode Island on Saturday. The Huskies overcame an early deficit, turned that into a 20-point lead at halftime, and never looked back. Still, tensions were high as the Friar faithful stayed until the final buzzer to let UConn coach Dan Hurley know what they thought about him. Hurley, being Hurley, heard it all and had plenty to say back, eventually getting caught on camera telling one fan to "come here" a few times before warning him that he would get hurt.
Why don't you come down here and say that to my security detail's face?
Hurley started interacting with the fans during the game and it continued during the handshake line.. Whatever anyone here was trying to accomplish besides distracting from how much they spent on hard seltzers and ultra light beers is unclear.
During his postgame press conference Hurley explained that he was only doing the mature thing and responding to what someone else had said. Certainly this is exactly how he'd like his players to handle a similar situation.
Hurley then took one final shot at the Friars and their fans on Twitter.
It sure feels like a coaching getting into it with fans this intensely should be a bigger story, but it seems unlikely Hurley even gets mentioned on any of the sports talk shows on Monday. Is that because of [men's] college basketball's waning relevance or just the fact that we kind of expect this behavior from Hurley? It's a discussion that can be had if there's a Hurley-related incident during the NCAA Tournament when people are actually watching.
UConn, the defending National Champions, will now roll into March Madness as a 1-seed unless something truly shocking happens during the Big East Tournament this week.