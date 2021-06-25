Mets and Phillies Fans Brawl at Citi Field
Another day, another fan brawl. The New York Mets are hosting the Philadelphia Phillies in a doubleheader on Friday evening and their fans are taking the rivalry seriously. A group of fans from each team got into it in the stands.
Here's video of the incident:
The Mets fan here took a cheap shot at the Phillies fan and tried to walk away, then it devolved into a bigger fight. It looks like the Phillies fans landed the cleaner shots, and controlled the action. I'm scoring it 10-9 for the Phils.
This is just the latest in a long string of big fights between fans around the sports world. From NBA fan fights to Dodgers fans seemingly fighting everyone, the post-pandemic sports world has seen a litany of brawls.
Related Articles
Marc Stein Leaving New York Times, Moving to Substack
Sean Hannity Fed Up With New York Times Reporter Maggie Haberman
The New York Islanders Are In Big Trouble Because There Are No NBA Games to Overreact to Today
With Knicks and Nets Eliminated, New York Politicians Must Now Purchase Baseball Gear
Hopefully this is a passing thing due to pent up energy following a global pandemic.