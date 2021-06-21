Suns and Clippers Fans Brawl After Game 1
The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday, but their fans didn't let things end there. In the concourse after the game a huge brawl broke out between Suns and Clippers fans.
Check it out:
The Clippers fan in the Kawhi Leonard jersey threw the first punch to set this all off, then was immediately tackled to the ground and all hell broke loose. It was an incredibly violent fight for how short it was.
Suns fans are definitely winning fights this postseason. The "Suns in Four" guy beat the tar out of a Denver Nuggets fan during the second round and now a few Clippers fans got smacked around after starting a fight.
This is yet another example of fans losing their minds since being allowed to return to venues and interact with other people. Brawls have become a regular occurrence, as have streakers and fans throwing things at players. It's getting out of hand and needs to stop.