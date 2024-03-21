Roundup: Megan Fox Reveals Plastic Surgery; Shohei Ohtani's Gambling Mess; Caleb Williams Pro Day Recap
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired amid gambling, theft allegations ... Fed holds interest rates steady for now ... Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 all notched new records ... White House, Congress reach appropriations deal ... FAA is trying to mandate inspections of Boeing Max planes ... Reddit prices IPO at $34 ... Julian Assange, DOJ exploring guilty plea for reduced charge ... Megan Fox revealed all the plastic surgery she's had ... "The Sims" movie set with Margot Robbie's production company ... "The Neverending Story" is getting a new film series adaptation ... Condé Nast plans more layoffs, files charge against union ... John Calipari ripped talk of an expanded NCAA Tournament ... Marvin Harrison Jr. won't work out at Ohio State pro day ... Aaron Donald explains why he chose to retire ... Caleb Williams got high marks at USC's pro day ... Keenan Allen has a massive water bottle ...
A phenomenal thread.
The trailer for Conan O'Brien Must Go is out.
A teaser trailer for Alien Romulus.
A thread of Mr. Perfect's WWE vignettes.
The trailer for The Blue Angels looks fantastic.
Kenny Rogers -- "The Gambler"