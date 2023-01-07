Alabama's Mike Rogers Went After Matt Gaetz on the House Floor, Had to Be Held Back
Kevin McCarthy's quest to become Speaker of the House continued on Friday night as the House of Representatives voted for the 14th time with McCarthy coming up just short again. There was added drama during the late night vote as Matt Gaetz waited until the very end to join Lauren Boebert in voting "present."
After Gaetz cast his vote, he was approached by McCarthy and they had a prolonged exchange that didn't appear to settle anything. As McCarthy walked away Alabama's Mike Rogers tried to go after Gaetz, but he was pulled away by someone who grabbed him by the shoulders and put his hand over his mouth.
Here's the full exchange.
This process remains absolutely insane. C-SPAN has never been so thrilling.