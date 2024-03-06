Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells British Reporter to 'F--- Off' When Asked About Conspiracy Theories
Marjorie Taylor Greene was at Mar-a-Lago on Super Tuesday to ring in the new election year with Donald Trump and some of his best friends-slash-donors. Trump would win 14 of 15 states with Nikki Haley stealing Vermont, so spirits were high at the resort-slash-filing cabinet. Except for one moment where a British reporter asked MTG about conspiracy theories and the Georgia congresswoman told her to "f-ck off."
That's Emily Maitlis, a former BBC personality and the current host of The News Agents podcast. Maitlis asked Greene why Trump attracted so many conspiracy theorists and was told that it's because Trump supporters just like the truth. As she started to walk away, Maitlis asked about Jewish space lasers, which was Greene was not interested in discussing.
"Why don't you go talk about Jewish space lasers and really, why don't you f-ck off?"
That's the soundbite everyone was hoping for there. A sitting congresswoman telling a reporter to f-ck off. She certainly has a way with curse words.
To think there are only eight short months remaining until the election.