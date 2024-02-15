Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'I Have a PhD in Recognizing Bullsh-t' After Expert Says COVID Vaccines Saved Lives
We're coming up on the four year anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the perfect time for Congress to have a hearing on Vaccine Safety. Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene was in attendance to give voice to the anti-vax crowd and she revealed that she's not a doctor, but she does have a "PHD in recognizing bullshit when I hear it," in response to an FDA expert saying that COVID vaccines had conservatively saved 14 million lives worldwide.
Greene, who was suspended from Twitter back in 2021 for pushing false claims about vaccines, then espoused a number of conspiracy theories before California's Robert Garcia went about roasting her.
In addition to still fighting vaccines and defending insurrectionists in 2024, Greene also took on Curb Your Enthusiasm earlier this week over it's portrayal of Georgians. She also told former British Prime Minister David Cameron that he could "kiss her ass." It's been quite a stretch for the representative.