Marjorie Taylor Green Walks Out of Congressional Hearing Rather Than Listen to Democratic Senators
Marjorie Taylor Greene had herself a day in Congress on Tuesday as she complained about crime in Washington, D.C., defended insurrectionists as protestors, and continued to push for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. After a long day, she finally walked out of a Congressional hearing rather than face pushback from Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin and California Democrat Robert Garcia.
Earlier today she spoke very loudly to the press about how the people who forced their way into Capitol on January 6 were nothing more than protestors and that it was the National Guard making sure nothing happened during Joe Biden's inauguration that were actually insurrectionists.
She then took the microphone on the floor of Congress to push for the impeachment of Mayorkas. Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson to point out that MTG thinks 9/11 was an inside job and that Jewish space lasers cause wildfires.
Undeterred, Greene then went to another hearing to complain about crime in D.C. As she finished making her remarks, Jamie Raskin tried to ask her a question, but she refused saying she wouldn't yield to "one of your stupid questions that are always attacking me and attacking President Trump." Raskin asked if she would hear a mediocre, excellent, smart or intelligent question, but she refused and actually got in a good rebuttal saying Raskin has "no smart or intelligent questions."
As the laughter died down, Congressman Robert Garcia pointed out that Taylor Greene organized a trip to the D.C. jail where insurrectionists were being held to "hug and high-five and sit with the insurrectionists that actually attacked our Capitol." That's when MTG got up and walked out, kind of like Hunter Biden did a few weeks ago when she accused him of being "afraid" of her words.